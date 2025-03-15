LA sees dramatic rise in street takeovers: report

The Brief Several neighborhoods in LA County saw a dramatic rise in street takeovers in 2024. In the last three months of 2024, the county saw an increase of 88 street takeovers.



Street takeovers in Los Angeles County saw a dramatic rise in 2024, with the Second District experiencing a 64% increase between October and December, officials announced Friday.

By the numbers:

A recent report from the Sheriff's Department showed that in the last three months of 2024, L.A. County saw an increase of 88 street takeovers, where large crowds gather as motorists conduct stunts on public streets. Street takeovers can pose a threat to public safety, resulting in injuries, fatalities and property damage.

The report found there were 13 street takeovers in the First District from July to September, 191 street takeovers in the Second District, and 76 in the Fourth District.

From October to December, there were four street takeovers in the First District and 67 street takeovers in the Fourth District. There was a jump of 106 street takeovers in the Second District, reaching 297, according to the report.

What we know:

In collaboration with law enforcement agencies, county officials collected public feedback and developed the Street Takeover Reduction Action Plan in late 2024 to help address the issue. Community organizations such as Streets Are For Everyone, Street Racing Kills, Project Street Legal and the Brotherhood of Street Racers helped create the document, which focuses on five key areas:

-- Youth education and prevention with the expansion of school-based and community outreach programs to educate young drivers;

-- Infrastructure and technology by promoting centerline extensions, barriers and rubber medians at high-risk intersections;

-- Enhanced law enforcement by bolstering coordination between law enforcement agencies, increasing penalties for organizers and spectators and issuing citations;

-- Strengthening community engagement by partnering with local organizations and boosting public awareness campaigns against street takeovers; and

-- Identifying potential designated spaces for legal street racing events.

What they're saying:

Damian Kevitt, executive director of Streets Are For Everyone, said in a statement that street takeovers have reached "crisis levels" across the county.

"Enforcement solutions alone will not solve this," Kevitt added.

Kevitt hailed the action plan, describing it as the first time he's seen a broad group of community organizations and governmental agencies coming together to address this issue.

County officials have expanded their regional taskforce on street takeovers to address the problem. They've also drafted proposed ordinances to increase fines, expand penalties and target spectators and organizers, among other measures.