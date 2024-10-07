Hundreds show up at street takeover in Costa Mesa

Hundreds of people showed up to participate and watch an illegal street takeover in Costa Mesa over the weekend.

It happened at the intersection of Hyland and Scenic Avenues early Saturday, according to officials.

Video from the scene shows large crowds gathering and taking videos while a green car does donuts around a fire. Large plumes of smoke are seen billowing into the night sky.

SUGGESTED:

Police were called to the scene but it's unknown if any arrests were made.

Recently, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed several bills to help law enforcement crack down on street takeovers and sideshows, holding both participants and spectators accountable.

"Sideshows are reckless, criminal activities that endanger our communities. We have seen too many people killed or hurt at these events, Newsom said in a statement during the session. "Today, we are sending a clear message to anyone considering participating in or attending a sideshow: stricter penalties are in place, including the potential loss of your vehicle.

AB-1978 allows law enforcement to impound your car, even if you're just a spectator at a street takeover.

He also signed AB-2186, which allows law enforcement to impound your car if you are racing on private streets or in parking lots.

AB-2807 standardizes the terminology for "sideshows" and "street takeovers."

AB-3085 rounds out the mix of measures signed in to action. This measure allows cops to impound your car if it was used in a street takeover, no matter the time frame.