Multiple cars destroyed, set on fire during street takeover in South LA

The Brief At least three cars were destroyed during a street takeover in South Los Angeles over the weekend. The crowd also set several fires in the area of Alameda and El Segundo. No arrests were made.



Chaos ensued during a street takeover in South Los Angeles over the weekend.

It happened in the area of Alameda and El Segundo, according to police.

Video shows cars doing donuts, burning rubber, and multiple people in the crowd cheering the participants on. A few people are even seen jumping on the tops of cars.

The takeover crowd also set several fires, including at least one car.

Police said at least three cars were completely destroyed.

This group then moved on from one intersection to another for well over an hour until officers finally came and broke it up, according to officials.

No arrests were made.