Conservative group plans another protest outside Mayor's residence

The second protest in three days outside Mayor Eric Garcetti's official residence against coronavirus-related restrictions is planned for Sunday by the conservative group SaveCalifornia.com.

The group also conducted a protest outside Getty House on Friday night, billed as "Curfew Protest Block Party: No More Lockdowns.''

RELATED: Hundreds gather in Huntington Beach to protest state curfew

SaveCalifornia.com also organized protests Saturday night in Huntington Beach and San Clemente against the "limited Stay At Home Order'' issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom prohibiting all "non-essential work, movement and gatherings'' between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. in counties in the most-restrictive purple tier of the state's coronavirus monitoring system, including Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The group planned to gather outside Garcetti's home from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday.

Amid a surge in new COVID-19 cases, Los Angeles County modified its health order Friday to impose more restrictions, most notably requiring restaurants, wineries, breweries and non-essential businesses to close between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. and limiting outdoor gatherings to no more than 15 people from a maximum of three households.

Garcetti issued a revised "Safer at Home Order'' on Nov. 6 that requires city residents to stay home unless they are engaged in certain "essential'' activities.