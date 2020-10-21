Compton residents to get guaranteed income for 2 years in new pilot program

The city of Compton is launching a unique pilot program that would be the first of its kind here in Southern California.

A grant that would give people between $300 - $600 dollars a month for two years.

Compton’s Mayor Aja Brown says she got the idea during the pandemic from a similar program being done in Stockton Calfornia and started laying the groundwork last August.

Brown says the program will be fully funded by private donations and will go to 800 qualified applicants starting in January.

FOX 11 met with two applicants outside Compton City Hall who shared with us details about their lives and why they applied for the Compton Pledge grant.

Danielle Jones is a single mother of three children. She has an art degree and was employed as a temp. Rayshawn McCarter recently became a single dad to his two-year-old son and was working event security. Both were laid off during the pandemic and learned about the program and how it might help them.

The city will start ramping up recruiting efforts over the next 30 days and it is open to all Compton residents.

For those selected, payments will begin in January and continue for two years.

