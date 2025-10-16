Community rallies to support Dulan’s on Crenshaw

Comedian Tiffany Haddish was among the community members that rallied to support Dulan’s on Crenshaw Wednesday night.

The beloved Los Angeles soul food restaurant has been a staple in the community since 1992.

The backstory:

Last month, owner Greg Dulan shared the restaurant was in danger of closing due to a loan he needed to pay off.

He took out a hard-money loan to remodel the restaurant and purchased two nearby lots for parking. Since then, he said he’s been financially struggling.

Dulan's on Crenshaw is located in South LA's Hyde Park neighborhood.

What they're saying:

"I’ve been coming here since I was a little girl, this has been a part of my family, this has been a part of my community, and anything that has been a part of the fabric of me, I’m going to show up for," Haddish said.

The comedian promised to match donations made during the emergency fundraiser.

In addition to the community coming together, Dulan was also presented with a certificate from the Los Angeles City Council honoring his decades of service.

"I’m just overwhelmed with emotion, and I’m in awe of just some of the things that people are saying and some of the things they’re doing," Dulan said.

What you can do:

Click here for more information on the fundraiser to support Dulan's on Crenshaw.