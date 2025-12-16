Search underway for driver who led police chase across foggy Los Angeles

The Brief A driver weaved through foggy Los Angeles traffic during a car chase on Tuesday, December 16. No injuries were reported during the pursuit.



The search is on for the driver who led a police chase across Los Angeles.

What we know:

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect led the California Highway Patrol on a chase on Tuesday, December 16.

The suspect was initially wanted for issues with lights being visible, in addition to apparent issues with their license plate.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through parts of Encino, Sherman Oaks, and Tarzana before ending up near Chinatown.

What we don't know:

As of 11 p.m., Tuesday, no arrests had been announced in the car chase. It is unknown how many people were in the vehicles at the time of the pursuit.

Officials did not say if the suspect had a criminal history leading up to the car chase.