Taste of Soul Festival returns to South LA this weekend

From music to food to culture, the Taste of Soul Festival returns to Crenshaw Boulevard in South Los Angeles to celebrate the community.

2025’s event, marking 20 years, is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

‘A Family Reunion'

What they're saying:

When it comes to the annual festival, Brian McMillian, owner of the Kobbler King, said, "it means everything."

"I grew up over here and so, it’s a community event. I love it. It’s like a family reunion, and you get to see everybody you haven’t seen in a long time and get a chance to get huge exposure," said McMillian.

"I love creating, and I love what I do," he added.

What we know:

Taste of Soul was founded by civil rights activist and entrepreneur, Danny Bakewell.

Like McMillian, he agreed the festival has a family vibe.

"People that come here are our family. These are the people who live here and the more we give them in quality, the more they will respond," Bakewell said. "I may have created Taste of Soul, but the community is who grew Taste of Soul."

"Twenty years to maintain anything is really, really special," he added.

Dubbed as the "biggest free block party," in addition to delicious food, the family-friendly event also features music stages, health and wellness booths, celebrity guests and art.

Street closures

Several street closures will be in effect before, during and after the festival.

Officials said no parking will be allowed on Crenshaw Blvd. between Stocker Street and Obama Blvd. from Friday, Oct. 17 at noon to Sunday, Oct. 19 at 6 a.m.

Other street closures include:

Bronson Ave. between MLK Blvd. and Coliseum St.

Coliseum Place between Crenshaw Blvd. and Victory Ave.

Coliseum St. between Norton and Buckingham Rd.

Victory Ave. between MLK Blvd. and Rodeo

Wellington/Somerset/Victory between Coliseum and Obama

Rodeo Pl. between Crenshaw Blvd. and Victoria Ave.

McClung between 39th and Stocker streets

39th St. between Cherrywood and Marlton

Stocker ST. between Degnan and Santa Rosalia

Victoria Ave. between Exposition and Coliseum Pl.

Norton between 39th to 41st

39th St. between Grayburn and Edgehill

Obama between Buckingham and Degnan

Wellington between Coliseum and Obama