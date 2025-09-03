Community comes together to help support Dulan’s Soul Food, beloved Crenshaw restaurant

The Brief The owners of Dulan's Soul Food are hoping to raise enough funds to cover a loan that is due by Sept. 6. Community members have also created a fundraiser to help prevent Dulan's from closing. The popular restaurant has been a stable on Crenshaw Blvd. since 1992.



When it comes to comfort food, nothing hits the spot like Dulan’s Soul Food… a Crenshaw Boulevard landmark since 1992.

Greg Dulan owns this community favorite, with family roots in the restaurant business stretching back more than 50 years.

But right now, Dulan's is struggling… not because the business isn’t thriving, but because in 2023, Dulan took out a hard-money loan to remodel the restaurant and buy two nearby lots for parking. The loan has a big balloon payment due September 6, and now he’s struggling to pay it off.

When customers found out Dulan’s Soul Food could be at risk of closing because of a loan, they jumped into action, starting up a fundraiser to help save their favorite restaurant.

What they're saying:

"We've gotten a lot of support from just all over, customers coming in dining, they're booking parties, and they're booking catering jobs, and it's just a great feeling to know that they appreciate us that much. I didn't really understand that it was to that extent," Dulan told FOX 11.

"This restaurant has to stay here. It just has to be part of the community. It has a long history," said customer Susan Anderson. "This is a slice of home…when we come here we are so welcomed by all of the staff and the spirit is very uplifting," added James Anderson.

"We all in prayer for that. We're standing with him. We're all in agreement to try to work something out with, you know, communities that's really standing with him," said customer Faye.

"This is what we do in our homes and for the holidays. This is our definition of gathering breaking bread over soul food. It just reminds me of a family, exclaimed customer Myra Hasson.

What's next:

Dulan isn’t comfortable sharing the exact amount owed, but he says he’s hopeful the issue can be resolved within the next 24 to 48 hours.

A fundraiser has been set up online to help the business.