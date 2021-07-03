Community demands answers from LAPD after South LA explosion

An outraged community is demanding answers following an explosion that displaced families in South Los Angeles.

On Friday, FOX 11 heard from community leaders hours Friday.

"We need answers," said Central Alameda Neighborhood Council President Alfredo Gama. "But more than answers, we need reparations.

"I am so, so mad," said Martha Sanchez, of South Centra Neighborhood Council. "So disgusted with all these actions."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 17 injured in police detonation of illegal fireworks in South LA

The Los Angeles Police Department officers watched as one community member after another demanded to know why LAPD detonated a few thousand pounds of illegal fireworks right in the middle of their neighborhood.

"Would they have made that call if we were in Santa Monica?" said Gama.

LAPD claims its experts felt it would be easier to detonate the fireworks in a special container because some of the devices were not safe to be transported.

Norma, a South Los Angeles resident, is not buying that.

"It is no accident because those fireworks should not have been set off," Norma said.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The explosion on East 27th Street on Wednesday night left 17 people hurt and caused major damage to nearby cars and properties – this after the container designed to safely detonate the explosives failed catastrophically.

Advertisement

ATF is investigating the blasts and collecting debris.