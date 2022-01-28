Community Champions: Six non-profits receive $50k grant

The new year was off to an amazing start for six Los Angeles organizations. On LA's road to the Super Bowl, they were named for a $50,000 grant with hopes they leave a legacy long after next month's big game.

"My first question was who nominated me?" asked Kathryn Wooten, who founded Loving Hands in Watts after one son, then a second, was murdered 14-years ago. It was gang violence. Her foundation connects mothers who've lost a child in any way with an annual Mother's Day lunch.

They were selected by the LA Super Bowl Host Committee from a pool of 56 nonprofits who were honored this summer ahead of Super Bowl LVI. The 50 other organizations each received $10,000 grants.

RELATED: LA Super Bowl Host Committee announces winners of Legacy Grant Program

Super Bowl 56 host committee recognizes LA investment fund aimed at helping Black-owned businesses

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The six non-profits who took the field at a Rams game in December for the $50,000 grants are 2nd Call, Angel City Sports, Jovenes, Loving Hands Community Care, Our Own Non Profit Inc., and Project Blue.

Each week on Community Champions, FOX 11 showcases what the committee calls unsung heroes who are doing work in the community each and every day.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.