Super Bowl 56 host committee recognizes LA investment fund aimed at helping Black-owned businesses

Call it a game-changer for Los Angeles' Black Cooperative Investment Fund (BCIF).

Ahead of football's biggest game, the Super Bowl, BCIF was recognized by LA's host committee. BCIF was among the 56 Southern California organizations named to the Super Bowl 56 Legacy Program.

BCIF was founded in 2016 to hand out grants to Black-owned businesses. BCIF president and board chair Robert Lewis says hundreds of organizations applied.

The honorees were announced at SoFi Stadium earlier this summer. SoFi Stadium will host the Super Bowl in February 2022.

The honor comes with a professionally-produced video on the organization and a $10,000 grant. BCIF's video was released on Wednesday.

The Legacy program will release three new videos each week through November. Some are veteran nonprofits with huge name recognition like Homeboy Industries and Hollenbeck PAL.

The 56 organizations hail from such areas as "jobs and economic opportunity," "social justice," and "youth development."

FOX 11 will be profiling some of these organizations in a new series called "Community Champions."