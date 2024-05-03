College of the Canyons student killed in car-to-car shooting in Granada Hills

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department announced Friday that the victim of a car-to-car shooting in Granada Hills was a 19-year-old student who attended College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita.

The student's name hasn't been publicly released.

Authorities said the shooting happened sometime between 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30 and 12:55 a.m. Wednesday, May 1 and are asking for any witnesses to come forward to help with the investigation.

An LAPD official said witnesses may have observed a confrontation between the drivers of two white vehicles at Braemore Road between Tampa Avenue and Reseda Boulevard. One of the vehicles was parked while the other was driving by.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LAPD’s Valley Homicide Bureau.