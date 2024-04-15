Cold case playing cards handed out in CA jails in hopes that someone recognizes the victim

article

The Ventura County Cold Case Unit has teamed up with Ventura County Crime Stoppers in a collaborative effort to solve long-standing cold case homicides. Their joint initiative involves the creation of a unique tool: cold case playing cards.

These specially designed playing cards feature 52 unsolved homicide and missing person cases from Ventura County, drawing from investigations conducted by various law enforcement agencies including the Sheriff’s Office, Ventura Police Department, Oxnard Police Department, Simi Valley Police Department, and Santa Paula Police Department. Each card presents a brief summary of a cold case alongside the victim’s name and photograph.

The primary aim of distributing these cold case playing cards to county jails is to engage incarcerated individuals. By utilizing these playing cards, the hope is that someone may recognize a victim or case depicted on a card and provide vital information to investigators or Crime Stoppers. This information could prove instrumental in resolving these cold cases and providing closure to affected families.

Crime Stoppers, a registered non-profit charity, plays a pivotal role in this initiative by accepting anonymous tips and offering monetary rewards for information that aids in solving crimes.

The Ventura County Cold Case Unit, comprising investigators from both the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office, is dedicated to reviewing and investigating unsolved homicide cases. They value any information that could potentially lead to solving a cold case and bringing justice to victims and their families.

Individuals with information related to any cold case are encouraged to reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-Tips (8477) or contact the Ventura County Cold Case Unit directly at (805) 383-8739 or via email at coldcase@ventura.org.