Coachella announces 2023 festival dates

This year's Coachella festival may be over, but it looks like you can start planning preparations for next year!

Plans for Coachella 2023 were announced on Tuesday.

Week one of the festival will take place April 14-16, and April 21- 23 for week two.

This will be the second time Coachella returns in person, after the event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Advance ticket sales begin on June 17 at 10 a.m. on Coachella's website.