Cleanup efforts underway after SoCal’s latest storm

Cleanup efforts were underway after a fast-moving cold storm passed through Southern California on Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday, bringing gusty winds, widespread rain, and mountain snow.

FOX 11 was in the Portuguese Bend neighborhood of Rancho Palos Verdes. There were no reports of damage from the latest storm, but residents remain on high alert due to land movement in the last few weeks. Some road closures remain in place and tarps have been installed to prevent rain from oversaturating the hillside.

Cleanup efforts continue in Rancho Palos Verdes (ONSCENE.TV)

While Rancho Palos Verdes wasn’t hit too badly by the most recent storm, the same cannot be said for other parts of the area.

In Agoura Hills, a driver had to be pulled to safety after he tried to cross a bridge that was covered in running water. His car stalled, and the driver was left stranded until Los Angeles County firefighters were able to get him out. A tow truck was also called in to pull the vehicle out of the water.

A man was rescued after he became trapped in running water on Agoura Hills on March 6, 2024, (ONSCENE.TV)

The storm also had an impact in Riverside. A woman was lucky to be alive after the ground gave way under a massive tree that came crashing down on her BMW. Riverside City first responders rushed to the scene, and she was rescued to safety.

A tree came crashing down on a BMW in Riverside on March 6, 2024. (ONSCENE.TV)

Multiple storms hit Southern California in February, leaving several homes red-tagged due to shifting soil.

Dry conditions are forecast in the region over the next several days.