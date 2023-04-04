Man who died after jumping out of stolen CHP cruiser last week identified

Officials have released new updates on last week's dramatic car chase through the Antelope Valley that ended with the suspect jumping out of a stolen police cruiser on live TV.

On Monday, about six days after the deadly police chase, officials identified the man who died after stealing a California Highway Patrol cruiser as 32-year-old John Figueroa Jr. Cell phone video captured the moments Figueroa was driving recklessly, wrecking another car before stealing the cruiser.

Later on in the chase, Figueroa traveled in the eastbound lanes of the 138 Freeway in the Lancaster area before jumping out of the fast-moving car and falling to his death.

Figueroa was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police chase suspect dies after jumping out of stolen CHP cruiser in LA County [WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEOS]

No officers were hurt in the deadly crime spree.

If you or a loved one are struggling with mental health, help is available. Free and confidential emotional support is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling the crisis help line at 1-800-273-8255. You can also text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).