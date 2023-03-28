Police chase: Suspect jumps out of stolen CHP cruiser during high-speed chase

WARNING: Graphic videos. Viewer discretion advised.

Authorities are rendering aid to a man suspected of stealing a patrol car and leading California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed pursuit through the Lancaster area before bailing out of the cruiser.

SkyFOX was live and captured the moment the suspect jumped out of the car traveling around 70 mph, headed eastbound on the 138 Freeway.

The man's condition is unclear, but an officer could be seen performing chest compressions on the suspect.

The cruiser wound up knocking down a power pole before coming to a stop in a grassy area next to the freeway.

This is a developing story.