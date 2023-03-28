Expand / Collapse search

Police chase: Suspect jumps out of stolen CHP cruiser during high-speed chase

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:53PM
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - WARNING: Graphic videos. Viewer discretion advised.

Authorities are rendering aid to a man suspected of stealing a patrol car and leading California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed pursuit through the Lancaster area before bailing out of the cruiser.

SkyFOX was live and captured the moment the suspect jumped out of the car traveling around 70 mph, headed eastbound on the 138 Freeway.

Man jumps out of vehicle during high-speed police chase

A man in a stolen police car jumped out of the vehicle shortly after one of its tires blew. The vehicle then crashed into a light pole.

The man's condition is unclear, but an officer could be seen performing chest compressions on the suspect. 

Man jumps out of moving police vehicle during chase

Law enforcement officers are evaluating a suspect after he jumped out of a moving vehicle.

The cruiser wound up knocking down a power pole before coming to a stop in a grassy area next to the freeway.

This is a developing story.