Chino man arrested after allegedly stealing semi-truck, lead police on pursuit, crashing into cars, home

A 27-year-old Chino man was arrested Saturday after allegedly stealing a semi-truck, leading police on a pursuit and then crashing into several cars and a home in Chino.

At about 12 19 p.m., Pomona police received a call reporting that a semi-truck had been stolen from a tire shop in Montclair. The owner of the stolen semi-truck was following the suspect through the city of Pomona, authorities said.

Officers located the stolen semi-truck in the area of Reservoir St and Philadelphia St. The officers attempted a traffic stop however the suspect failed to yield and continued driving east on Philadelphia.

The suspect lost control of the semi-truck as he drove through the intersection of Philadelphia St. and Pipeline Ave. striking a utility pole, several parked vehicles, a cinder block wall and ultimately a home.

According to authorities, the suspect was immediately taken into custody without incident.

The auto theft suspect was identified as Matthew Paul Gonzalez, a 27-year-old Chino resident. He was medically cleared at a local hospital and booked into the Pomona City Jail for grand theft auto, authorities said.

As a result of the traffic collision, several homes in the area were left without power. The house struck by the semi-truck sustained major structural damage and is being assessed by the Chino Valley Fire Department. There was no one home at the time of the collision. The occupants are being offered assistance through the American Red Cross.

The initial auto theft is being investigated by the Montclair Police Department.

Anyone with information related to the theft can contact the Montclair Police Department at 909-448-3600. The traffic collision is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.

Any witnesses to the traffic collision can contact the Rancho Cucamonga CHP station at 909-980-3994.

Any other information related to this incident can be reported to the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling "Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).