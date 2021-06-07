Motorcyclist leads officers on chase through San Gabriel Valley; suspect stops for gas mid-pursuit

Police were in pursuit of a motorcyclist wanted for speed and having no tags in the San Gabriel Valley on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Officials said he was wanted for traveling at high speeds and for not having tags on his vehicle.

The pursuit was first reported around 11:30 a.m. in Baldwin Park and then moved east to the West Covina area.

The chase was mostly on surface streets in the West Covina area, before the suspect jumped on the 10, 605 and 210 freeways.

In a bizarre turn of events, the motorcyclist stopped for gas mid-pursuit.

By 12:30 p.m., the pursuit moved westbound once the suspect merged on the 210 Freeway. Moments later, the suspect entered a parking garage near The Paseo mall in Pasadena. Police set up a perimeter around the parking structure where the suspect was apprehended and taken into custody.

