Chino Hills teacher arrested on suspicion of being drunk in class

Southern California authorities said a 49-year-old junior high school teacher in the Inland Empire was arrested on suspicion of showing up drunk to class.

On Thursday, Aug. 24 around 11:20 a.m., officers from the Chino Hills Police Department were called to Townsend Junior High School in the 15000 block of Ilex Drive. Officials said someone called the department to report a teacher was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage with students in the classroom.

Shortly after officers arrived at the school, they determined the teacher, identified as Clifford Harper, was under the influence. He was arrested for public intoxication and child endangerment. Harper, a Rancho Cucamonga resident, was then booked into the West Valley Detention Center.

The fall semester began on Aug. 7 for the Chino Valley Unified School District.

Those with information are asked to contact Chino Hills PD at 909-364-2000. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online at wetip.com.

