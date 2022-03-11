Chilean nationals involved in pursuit, Ventura County burglary arrested

Two outstanding suspects wanted in connection with a burglary and high-speed pursuit have been arrested.

On March 2, four suspects committed a burglary at a home in Camarillo, they then led deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in the San Fernando Valley.

The suspects led officers on a chase down the 101 freeway and drove on surface streets through Woodland Hills, Tarzana, and Reseda. The pursuit eventually came to an end when the suspects fled from their vehicle after stopping in Lake Balboa.

RELATED: Lake Balboa pursuit suspects possibly tied to South American crime ring; 2 suspects outstanding

The four suspects fled on foot towards nearby homes. Two of the suspects were taken into custody, while the other escaped from officers.

The two outstanding suspects were located nearly a week later at a hotel in Hollywood and taken into custody.

The suspects were identified as Byron Manuel Moris Perez and a 14-year-old juvenile. Both suspects are Chilean Nationals, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects are tied to a South American crime ring suspected in multiple burglaries in Ventura County.

RELATED: Chilean "tourists" exploiting U.S. visa waivers to commit mass burglaries in SoCal



Additional victims of Chilean 'tourist' burglary ring come forward after FOX 11 investigation

In 2019, a FOX 11 investigation exposed gangs of Chilean nationals who were using visa waivers to come to the United States for the sole purpose of burglarizing homes, businesses, and vehicles.

Law enforcement officials call it "burglary tourism". Over the years, Chilean nationals have been suspected in hundreds of burglaries across Southern California and the country.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.