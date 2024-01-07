Child flown to hospital after sledding crash at Mountain High

article

An 11-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital Sunday after a sledding accident at the Mountain High resort in the San Gabriel Mountains, authorities said.

The child, whose gender was not immediately available, was airlifted to the hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The child's condition was not clear, and no further information was released.

Snow blanketed the mountains this weekend in Los Angeles County, with levels falling quickly to about 3,000 feet late Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.