Cher calling on U.S. to take action over the war in Armenia in new PSA

Singer Cher is calling on the U.S. to take action over the war in Armenia in a new PSA.

"The pandemic, election and other important issues in the world are distracting people from the ethnic cleansing campaign removing Armenian civilians from their ancestral home in Artsakh. Azerbaijan has attacked Armenia with the assistance of Turkey; given the history of Armenians and Turkey and the genocide, the records of human rights violations, it is time to cut and impose sanctions on these countries," the Armenian-American superstar says in the clip.

RELATED: Click here for more coverage of the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan

"With all the needs within our own country, why do we send American taxpayer dollars and sell weapons to these authoritarian regimes? Outrage isn't enough, raising awareness isn't enough. Contact your representatives now and demand action. Tell them that it must stop now."

Cher also highlights resources from the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) and Armenian Assembly of America, as well as requesting humanitarian aid to the Armenia Fund which is raising money to help those impacted by the war.

You can watch the entire PSA on YouTube.

Advertisement

The Armenian National Committee of America is calling on the United States to immediately re-engage in the Minsk Group process, support the independence of Republic of Artsakh, condemn Azerbaijani and Turkish aggression and sanction the Aliyev/Erdogan regimes for war crimes.



