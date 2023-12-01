Deadly breaks out after house fire in Chatsworth

A home in Chatsworth is at the center of both a shooting investigation and a house fire.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire in the 9600 block of North Laramie Avenue a little before 2 p.m. Shortly after arriving at the scene, fighterfighters realized this could be the same house where a possible armed suspect may have been at so the Los Angeles Police Department took over the call.

A shooting then broke out, ending with a woman in her 50s being pronounced dead at the hospital.

LAFD eventually took down the fire after the suspect, the woman in the 50s, was shot and apprehended by police.

It is unknown what prompted the shooting to take place. Officials did not say if the woman opened fire at police.

The fire and the shooting are both under investigation.