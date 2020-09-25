Chase suspect arrested after side-swiping multiple vehicles on freeways

article

A pursuit suspect was taken into custody on the Foothill (210) Freeway following a chase in which he side-swiped multiple vehicles while swerving at high speeds through traffic in the San Fernando Valley.

Authorities attempted to pull over the Chevrolet pickup truck for speeding about 7:15 p.m. on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway, near Artesia Boulevard in the Cerritos area, according to the California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig.

During the pursuit, the suspect hit multiple vehicles while driving quickly on the San Diego Freeway and eastbound Foothill Freeway.

The suspect crashed into a truck and another vehicle on the Foothill Freeway while trying to squeeze between them, then slammed against the freeway's barrier, sending sparks flying.

The suspect stopped on the freeway around 7:45 p.m., near Wheatland Avenue in Lake View Terrace, and exited the pickup truck before running against traffic on the freeway.

He approached CHP units and then fell to the ground surrendering to authorities and was taken into custody.