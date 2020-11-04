George Gascon leads LA County DA race against incumbent Jackie Lacey

George Gascon was clinging to a lead Wednesday in a closely contested race for Los Angeles County district attorney against two-term incumbent Jackie Lacey.

With initial vote-counting from Tuesday's election completed, Gascon had 53.8% of the vote, to Lacey's 46.2%, with roughly 200,000 votes separating them. County election officials noted that there are still "many outstanding ballots to be counted," but it wasn't immediately known how many.

Gascon -- a former LAPD assistant chief, chief of police in Mesa, Arizona, and San Francisco D.A. -- positioned himself as a reformer in the race against Lacey. As incumbent, Lacey was plagued by protests from progressives who felt she was not aggressive enough in prosecuting police and sheriff's deputies involved in civilian deaths.

She garnered significantly more voter support than Gascon in the March primary election but fell less than two percentage points short of the majority necessary to avoid a runoff.

But that primary preceded the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which sparked nationwide protests and only intensified the opposition to Lacey.

In response to critics, Lacey has repeatedly said she has had no choice but to follow the law and that she has taken on every shooting and misconduct case she had a chance to win.

As of the end of July, Lacey had reviewed 258 fatal officer-involved shootings during her two terms as D.A. and brought charges against just one deputy: Luke Liu, who is facing a voluntary manslaughter count in the 2016 on-duty fatal shooting of 26-year-old Francisco Garcia at a Norwalk gas station.

Lacey has, however, filed criminal charges against more than 200 law enforcement officers for murder, sexual assault, domestic violence and financial fraud, according to her office. Of those, 24 law enforcement officers were charged with excessive use of force -- eight were convicted, six were acquitted and nine cases are pending. One was dismissed after the defendant died.

Gascon promised voters he would be more aggressive in filing criminal charges in deadly shootings and said Lacey's tenure represents a failure.

During an early October debate, he accused the D.A. of being stuck in the past.

Gascon, however, did not prosecute any shootings during his tenure in the Bay Area, and some of his past comments seem to echo Lacey's rationale, saying the legal standard was too hard to meet. His campaign points out that none of the shooting deaths during his tenure involved unarmed suspects.

Gascon did lend his support to Assembly Bill 931, which unsuccessfully sought to change the standard for deadly force from "reasonable" to "necessary." He also co-authored Proposition 47, which Lacey opposed, and which reduced some nonviolent felonies to misdemeanors.

The incumbent Lacey -- elected in 2012 as the first woman and first Black prosecutor to hold the post -- had the support of many unions, including those representing the police, sheriff's deputies, firefighters and deputy district attorneys. That backing would ordinarily put her in a position of significant strength. However, at a time when many are calling for rethinking the role of law enforcement, police support may have been a negative signal for some voters.

Lacey also lost some high-profile backers, including Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, and Mayor Eric Garcetti, who withdrew his endorsement earlier this month.

In comments to the Associated Press, Lacey said those who had withdrawn their support were attempting to prove their lack of racial bias.

"They have guilt over racial injustice and everybody's trying to prove that, you know, that they're not racist," she said. "Unfortunately, that's been translated into `Who's the more progressive candidate? What's the more progressive stance?' You can be in favor of public safety and be against racism, and that's who I am."

Lacey also had the support of four Los Angeles County supervisors, who praised her work on jail diversion programs for mentally ill individuals and pretrial release.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas broke ranks with the rest of the board to endorse Gascon.

"Our values and priorities are aligned when it comes to ending mass incarceration, investing in diversion, re-entry and real mental health solutions for the homeless," he said.

In an October debate, Lacey accused Gascon of having left San Francisco in a "mess" and said "he looked the other way" when it came to drug deals in plain sight and car thefts, pointing to a sharp rise in property crimes.

Gascon countered that crime rose at a faster rate in Los Angeles.

He was backed by heavy hitters like Gov. Gavin Newsom and vice presidential candidate and Sen. Kamala Harris, but also has plenty of detractors, even among progressives, including San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

Gascon "has a long history of going whichever way the winds blow, saying whatever suits his political purposes and only looking out for himself," Breed said in a statement.

While fighting on the debate stage and the campaign trail, Lacey is also facing a lawsuit filed two weeks before the election by Black Lives Matter and other advocacy groups. The civil complaint stems from a protest staged outside her house early one morning in March. Lacey's husband could be seen in a video posted online pointing a gun at protesters on his front porch, telling

them, "Get off of my porch. I will shoot you -- I don't care who you are."

Members of the group claim they knocked on the door before 5:45 a.m. simply to request a meeting Lacey had promised them earlier. In the complaint, they allege negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress, assault and battery.

The district attorney held a news conference the day of the incident to say her husband acted out of fear. She said she had been threatened and confronted in her private life because of her job. She also said she believed the protest was designed to embarrass her rather than start a dialogue.

Attorneys for the Laceys said the lawsuit was an attempt to influence the outcome of the election and without merit.

Those who know Lacey well cite her compassion and sense of fairness. Deputy District Attorney John McKinney, who has prosecuted a number of high- profile cases and served under three Los Angeles County district attorneys, called Lacey a woman of great character.

Melina Abdullah, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, which has led several protests against Lacey, had urged voters to turn out for the race.

