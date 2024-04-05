Cerritos mall shooting: Police chase ends in gunfire at shopping center

article

A shooting is under investigation at a shopping mall in Cerritos Friday afternoon.

SkyFOX was over the scene at the Los Cerritos Center around 4:30 p.m. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the California Highway Patrol was involved in a shooting.

According to CHP, the shooting stemmed from a police chase, but officials did not specify what had actually happened.

Viewers on social media reported seeing shoppers running out of the mall.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.