California corrections officer, accomplice charged in 20kg cocaine smuggling plot

The Brief A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officer and a suspected trafficker were charged for smuggling 20kg of cocaine into Los Angeles County. Investigators seized the narcotics and nearly $200,000 in cash from a Rowland Heights stash house. Both defendants face more than 20 years in jail if convicted on multiple felony drug and conspiracy counts.



A California corrections officer and an alleged drug trafficker are facing decades in jail after being charged in a major cocaine smuggling operation centered in Los Angeles County.

What we know:

Jesus Reyes, an employee of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), and Jose Luis Aldahir Rocha Luque have been charged with three felony counts: conspiracy to sell a controlled substance, possession for sale, and transportation from one county to another.

Prosecutors allege that in June 2023, Luque rented a residence in Rowland Heights specifically to store cocaine.

On August 1, 2023, Reyes reportedly drove from Mexico to that residence to transport the drugs. A search of the property yielded 20 kilograms of cocaine and approximately $200,000 in cash.

What they're saying:

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman condemned the officer's alleged involvement in the criminal enterprise.

"It is reprehensible that a state corrections officer can be seduced by greed and manipulated by others to commit such crimes that endanger the public," Hochman said. "We have someone who is accused of betraying the badge and the oath he swore to uphold working hand-in-hand with a suspected drug trafficker who is part of a criminal enterprise. Corruption will be prosecuted – no matter where we find it."

What's next:

Both men will be arraigned on Friday.

If convicted on all charges, Reyes and Luque each face a maximum sentence of 20 years and four months in county jail.