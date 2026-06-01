New CalFresh work requirements to impact 200,000 Los Angeles County residents

The Brief More than 200,000 Los Angeles County residents are expected to be affected by new federal CalFresh work requirements that took effect Monday. Eligible recipients ages 18 to 64 without a disability or a child younger than 14 must work, meet an earnings threshold, or participate in an approved training program to continue receiving benefits. County officials say alternatives such as volunteering and high school diploma programs may satisfy the requirement, and some recipients qualify for exemptions, including pregnant individuals.



More than 200,000 people in Los Angeles County are expected to be affected by federal guidelines that went into effect Monday, requiring certain CalFresh recipients to meet new work requirements in order to continue receiving benefits.

The new federal rules require eligible recipients ages 18 to 64 to work at least 20 hours a week, earn at least $217.50 a week before taxes, or participate in an approved training program.

The rules apply to adults ages 18 to 64 who do not have dependent children younger than 14 and do not have a disability.

From speaking to people waiting in line at food banks, the changes appear to be affecting especially middle-aged adults who have lost their jobs and are having difficulty finding comparable employment, or in some cases, any employment.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services says there are options that can satisfy the requirement, including volunteering or being enrolled in a high school diploma program.

There are also exceptions, including pregnancy.

Under the new rules, recipients who do not meet the requirements are limited to three months of benefits during a three-year period. Previously, the rules did not apply to recipients ages 55 to 64 or those experiencing homelessness.

For more information, visit dpss.lacounty.gov.