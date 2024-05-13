Suspect allegedly in stolen car crashes into Gold's Gym

A driver, who was allegedly in a stolen car, crashed into the front entrance of a gym in North Hollywood.

The crash happened around 11:24 a.m. at the Gold's Gym located on Laurel Canyon Blvd., between Eriwn and Sylvan streets.

According to LAPD, the suspect ran into a nearby business following the crash. Police set up a perimeter around that business hoping to arrest him.

According to witnesses, the driver jumped out of the car and climbed over the fence running. After the suspect exited, the car apparently kept going until it crashed into the entrance.

Police say the suspect was in a stolen car.

No one inside the gym was injured.

