Catalytic converter theft trend continues in LA County

Thefts of catalytic converters continue to rise in Los Angeles County.

A man in Santa Fe Springs told FOX 11 that he's fallen victim to the crime. Sam Kurd said he uses his white van for his delivery business. He parked his van in front of his warehouse when a thief pulled up in the middle of the night and stole the catalytic converter.

Catalytic converters, which are attached to the exhaust system of a vehicle, can cost thousands of dollars to replace. They contain precious metals and can be "scrapped" for quick profit.

SUGGESTED: Man crushed to death by car while apparently trying to steal catalytic converter, Anaheim police say

Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise in Southern California. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported that catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed 400% in 2020. LASD recently arrested nearly 20 people in connection with catalytic converter thefts and recovered 250 catalytic converters -- a total value estimated at $750,000.

LASD shared the following tips on how to avoid getting your catalytic converter stolen:

Park in well-lit areas with surveillance cameras

Weld the bolts on your catalytic converter shut

Engrave or etch the license plate number onto your catalytic converter

Always report suspicious activity – If you see something, say something

