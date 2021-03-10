Expand / Collapse search

Deputies: LA County seeing 400% increase in catalytic converter theft

By KJ Hiramoto
FOX 11
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is raising the alarm on catalytic converter thefts after deputies arrested nearly 20 people in a recent warrant operation.

According to LASD's Santa Clarita Valley station, deputies led a search warrant operation that ended in 19 arrests and 250 catalytic converters being recovered -- a total value estimated at $750,000. LASD also recovered a "ghost" handgun and about $100,000.

LASD said in a press release that catalytic converter theft continues to be a growing trend. Deputies say it became an alarming trend in 2020, with a 400% increase throughout Los Angeles County.

"Catalytic converters are attached to the exhaust system of a vehicle. They contain precious metals and can be 'scrapped' for quick profit," LASD's press release said, in-part.

LASD shared the following tips on how to avoid getting your catalytic converter stolen:

  • Park in well-lit areas with surveillance cameras
  • Weld the bolts on your catalytic converter shut
  • Engrave or etch the license plate number onto your catalytic converter
  • Always report suspicious activity – If you see something, say something

Anyone with information on catalytic converter thefts across the Santa Clarita Valley is asked to call 661-255-1121.

