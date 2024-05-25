Car sets fire after crashing into South LA home

Two people were hospitalized after a car crashed into a home in South Los Angeles early Saturday morning, before it caught on fire.

It happened just before 2 a.m. at the multifamily home in the 200 block of E. 23rd Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The department said that the car crashed into the first floor of the building before catching fire. In total, there were four people in the car. Paramedics brought two of those people to the hospital in fair condition, LAFD's Nichols Prange said.

Firefighters put out the fire in under half an hour.

There weren't any reports of injuries to anyone in the home.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.