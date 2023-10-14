Car crashes into Kohl's in Huntington Beach; 3 hurt

An allegedly impaired driver crashed into a Kohl's department store in Huntington Beach Friday evening, injuring three people, but was taken into custody after leading police on a short chase.

According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, officers responded to a report about a motorist crashing into the front of the Kohl's department store shortly before 8 p.m. in the 7700 block of Edinger Avenue.

Police said three people were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers spotted the driver, in a red pickup, trying to flee the scene and began pursuing the vehicle, police said. The pursuing officers utilized a PIT maneuver a short distance away, bringing the vehicle to a stop in the 16000 block of Beach Boulevard, where officers took the suspect into custody.

Police said impaired driving appeared to be a factor in the crash.