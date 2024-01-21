Can crashes into Granada Hills garage, 2 hospitalized

Two women suffered minor injuries when they crashed into a garage in Granada Hills Sunday.

The crash Sunday into the garage that was adjacent to a house at 17350W. Westbury Dr. took place just after 3 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The women were transported to a hospital in good condition, the LAFD reported.

Meanwhile, the garage was set for an inspection by the LAFD's Urban Search and Rescue unit to assess and stabilize the structural integrity of the building.

There were no details on how the car slammed into the garage. The crash was being investigated by Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division.