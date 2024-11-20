Leaving California: Residents continue moving to this state in record numbers

The Brief People continue moving out of California, citing the state's high cost of living. Texas remains the top relocation destination for Californians. While Texas remains the top state Californians are migrating to, the move from Southern California to Phoenix remains popular.



From the beaches to the mountains, mild weather, and endless sports and entertainment options, there’s no place in the world quite like California. However, as the cost of living continues to rise and real estate prices are considered unattainable for most, some have sought life elsewhere as the exodus out of the Golden State continues.

So, where are people going?

A new study by StorageCafe found the top five states Californians relocated to are Texas, Arizona, Washington, Florida and Nevada.

While Texas remains the top relocation destination for Californians, the move east on the 10 Freeway from Los Angeles to Phoenix remains popular and is one to monitor.

For the past decade, an estimated 630,000 people have moved from California to Arizona, which averages to about 173 people a day.

Arizona’s strong economy, especially in tech and healthcare, is appealing to young professionals. With that, Millennials and Gen Zers account for the highest percentage of groups making the move, at 26% and 20%, respectively.

Also, the move to the desert doesn't mean one has to compromise on luxury.

Paradise Valley, which was coined the "Beverly Hills of Arizona," has seen an influx of California residents, giving Scottsdale a run for its money.

The study found that 46% of new Arizonans have purchased a home within their first year of living in the Grand Canyon State.

In addition to those leaving LA County, residents from San Bernardino, Orange, Riverside and San Diego Counties have made the move to the greater Phoenix area.

Overall, homebuyers have saved around $360,000 when purchasing a home in Arizona compared to Southern California.

Those in Northern California have also made the move to the Grand Canyon State and seem more willing to consider other counties in Arizona. The study found the move from Santa Clara County to Pima County saved around $1,648 in rent. Meanwhile, those who moved from San Mateo and Alameda counties also found significant cost of living decreases when making the move.

Californians have also relocated to other Arizona counties, including La Paz, Mohave and Yuma.

