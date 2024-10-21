Safest states in America: See where California ranked
LOS ANGELES - A new study by WalletHub ranked the safest states in America, with four of the top five being in the Northeast.
The Golden State didn’t exactly have a favorable result and ranked in the bottom 15. Coincidentally, another study also ranked it as one of the worst states to live in.
RELATED: New study puts California in bottom 15 of ‘Best States to Live in’
WalletHub’s study looked at various factors such as law enforcement employees and assaults per capita. In addition, researchers also examined components like traffic fatalities, unemployment rates, the share of the uninsured population, and the percentage of adults with rainy-day funds.
"The safest states in America protect their residents from harm in a multitude of different ways, from keeping crime rates low and maintaining safe roadways to having strong economies and job markets that prevent people from falling into dangerous financial situations," said Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst.
In Los Angeles, there are staffing concerns with the LA Police Department, although applications are up by 53%.
Also, due to a rash of home burglaries in the San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles’ Westside, some residents have told FOX 11 they no longer feel safe in their neighborhoods.
However, California didn't rank as the least safe state and came in at No. 37.
See more on the study below.
WalletHub ranked the safest states in America as:
1. Vermont
2. New Hampshire
3. Maine
4. Massachusetts
5. Utah
6. Hawaii
7. Connecticut
8. Minnesota
9. Rhode Island
10. Wyoming
On the other end, the following states ranked as the least safe:
35. Kansas
36. Nevada
37. California
38. Montana
39. Missouri
40. Tennessee
41. South Carolina
42. Georgia
43. Colorado
44. Alabama
45. Oklahoma
46. Florida
47. Arkansas
48. Texas
49. Mississippi
50. Louisiana