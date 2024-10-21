Safest states in America: See where California ranked

The Brief WalletHub ranked the safest states in America with four of the top five being in the Northeast and one being out West. Overall, California ranked in the bottom 15. Researchers examined various factors such as law enforcement employees per capita, traffic fatalities, unemployment rates, the share of the uninsured population, and the percentage of adults with rainy-day funds.



A new study by WalletHub ranked the safest states in America, with four of the top five being in the Northeast.

The Golden State didn’t exactly have a favorable result and ranked in the bottom 15. Coincidentally, another study also ranked it as one of the worst states to live in.

WalletHub’s study looked at various factors such as law enforcement employees and assaults per capita. In addition, researchers also examined components like traffic fatalities, unemployment rates, the share of the uninsured population, and the percentage of adults with rainy-day funds.

"The safest states in America protect their residents from harm in a multitude of different ways, from keeping crime rates low and maintaining safe roadways to having strong economies and job markets that prevent people from falling into dangerous financial situations," said Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst.

In Los Angeles, there are staffing concerns with the LA Police Department, although applications are up by 53%.

Also, due to a rash of home burglaries in the San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles’ Westside, some residents have told FOX 11 they no longer feel safe in their neighborhoods.

However, California didn't rank as the least safe state and came in at No. 37.

WalletHub ranked the safest states in America as:

1. Vermont

2. New Hampshire

3. Maine

4. Massachusetts

5. Utah

6. Hawaii

7. Connecticut

8. Minnesota

9. Rhode Island

10. Wyoming

On the other end, the following states ranked as the least safe:

35. Kansas

36. Nevada

37. California

38. Montana

39. Missouri

40. Tennessee

41. South Carolina

42. Georgia

43. Colorado

44. Alabama

45. Oklahoma

46. Florida

47. Arkansas

48. Texas

49. Mississippi

50. Louisiana

Click here for the full study.