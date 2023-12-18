California 4-year-old killed in road rage incident 10 days before Christmas identified

Authorities have identified the 4-year-old boy tragically killed 10 days before Christmas in a deadly road rage incident.

On Friday, Dec. 15, the Adamyan family faced a nightmare as a road rage incident in Lancaster ended in the tragic loss of their vibrant four-year-old son, Gor Adamyan.

Just before 7:30 p.m., LA County sheriff's officials said a mother and father were on their way to purchase groceries, with their four-year-old son in the backseat, when another driver cut them off and then started chasing them.

When the family slowed down on Sierra Highway near East Avenue J, the other driver pulled up alongside their car and started shooting, hitting and killing the four-year-old boy.

Gor Adamyan. (GoFundMe)

Witnesses from nearby businesses rushed to help after gunshots rang out, but tragically, the four-year-old died from his injuries Friday night, just ten days before Christmas.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: California 4-year-old dies in apparent road-rage shooting

"There is absolutely no excuse for this. It is just domestic terrorism at its worst," said Lancaster Mayor Rex Parris.

Parris said the city's new high-tech crime-fighting system quickly led authorities to the driver and shooter.

"There was a dash cam that picked up part of the plate, and once we had part of the plate, we could track it, and we tracked it to a hotel."

Two people were arrested on suspicion of murder in the deadly incident. They were identified as 29-year-old Byron Burkhurt and 27-year-old Alexandria Gentile.

"I wish they had shot them at the apprehension. Let's be clear about that. You cannot go into cities and shoot four-year-old children and expect anything resembling due process, and the fact that they got it was unfortunate. I'm not a big proponent of the death penalty. But there are some crimes that require something more than what they're giving people because it's getting worse," said Parris.

Parris emphasized that crimes like these will not be tolerated.

"We're going to make Lancaster a place where you are absolutely out of your mind to come here and commit a crime because we will catch you," said Parris. "We're putting the technology together to do that. And I recognize it grieves me that that is going to result in a loss of privacy that people should have a right to expect. I think they would rather give up their privacy than their lives, certainly the lives of their children."

A GoFundMe was created to help the family with funeral expenses. If you'd like to donate, click here.

The deadly shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the suspects and the deadly incident is asked to call 323-890-5500. Those wanting to give tips anonymously can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or 8477.