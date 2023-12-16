4-year-old sitting in backseat dies in road-rage shooting in LA County

article

A 4-year-old boy is dead after his parents got involved in an apparent road-rage incident that led to a shooting in Los Angeles County's Lancaster area.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call in the 44600 block of Sierra Highway around 7:30 p.m. Friday. LA County deputies at the scene were told a family got caught in a road rage incident near East Avenue J.

A driver from a different car cut the family off and somehow started following the family through several surface streets, LASD said in a press release. When the family decided to slow down, the suspect car pulled up alongside the family and began opening fire, hitting the 4-year-old boy sitting in the back seat, LASD said in the same press release.

The child was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two people, a 29-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were arrested in the now-deadly road-rage incident. No one else is wanted in connection to the incident, LASD said. Officials have not released the identities of the 4-year-old who died, in addition to the two now-arrested suspects.

Investigators did not say what triggered the road rage in the first place.

The deadly shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the suspects and the deadly incident is asked to call 323-890-5500. Those wanting to give tips anonymously can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or 8477.