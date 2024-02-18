California rain timeline: What to expect

More heavy rain is on the way to Southern California.

Yet another atmospheric river, though this one is characterized by the National Weather Service as "weak" for now, will affect parts of SoCal including Los Angeles and Ventura counties beginning Sunday evening.

According to the latest forecast models, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties will start to see rain Sunday afternoon, with rain in Ventura County by the evening, and moving south to LA County later Sunday night into just after dawn for the morning commute.

The NWS predicts rain totals between 2 and 5 inches across the coasts and valleys, and between 4 and 8 inches across south and southwest facing mountain slopes and foothills. Additionally, isolated totals of up to 10 inches are possible across the Santa Lucia and Santa Ynez mountain ranges, according to the NWS.

Peak rainfall rates of 0.5 to an inch per hour are likely, meteorologists said, potentially leading to hazardous impacts across much of the region. This also means increased chances for debris flows mudslides, landslides, and swift water rescues.

Officials said while LA County could see lower rainfall totals with this storm as compared to Ventura County and elsewhere to the north, the current projected rainfall totals and rates are likely to bring more flooding and mudslide activity to LA County over the next few days as risk levels remain high due to heavy rains that battered the region just last week.

A Flood Watch remains in effect Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

If possible, people are advised to avoid travelling between late Sunday through Monday or Tuesday in areas that were hit the hardest by the most recent storm.

Wind gusts are also expected to increase with this storm late Sunday into Monday afternoon, with gusts of 30 to 50 mph and isolated 60 mph gusts in the mountains across San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and northern Ventura counties.

This brings the likelihood of downed trees and power lines, which may add to hazardous travel conditions.

Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories remain in effect for much of the area Sunday and into Monday morning.

Snow levels during the peak of this storm will be above 8,000 feet, bringing the potential for several feet of snow to resort levels, according to the NWS. Snow levels will decrease Tuesday, with the posiblity of between 5 and 10 inches between 6500 and 8000 feet.

As for temperatures, highs Sunday will be the warmest, with temps lingering around the low-to-mid 60s. Monday through Wednesday, the region will remain within the 60s range.



We'll see a bit of a break between Thursday and Friday with warming weather and clearing skies, but don't get too comfortable!

"A return to active weather is on the horizon," the latest NWS update reads.

"Details of what type of storm and when it will move into the area is still very uncertain," the NWS said. Rain as early as Saturday morning is possible.