Rain in California: What to expect from this next storm

Brace yourself, Southern California, because another storm is heading your way.

While the rain is not expected to pack the same punch as the area's recent record-setting downpours, flood warnings will come into effect later this weekend and early next week.

A flood watch will be in effect for most of the Los Angeles area from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service said. "Excessive runoff" could overwhelm rivers, streams and other flood-prone locations, according to officials.

Saturday is expected to remain dry, with only a slight chance of light rainfall beginning Saturday night.

SUGGESTED: Mudslides close section of Mulholland Drive in Studio City

What experts are calling a "weak atmospheric river" is expected to reach Los Angeles County by Sunday night into Monday. Light rain is expected to continue throughout the LA area Monday morning, but increase as the day and week goes on.

Forecasters are expecting heavier showers and potential thunderstorms by Tuesday evening.

"Rainfall totals during this time will generally be 0.5 to 1 inch, with up to 2 inches possible across south-facing slopes and especially the eastern San Gabriel Mountains," said the NWS. "Rainfall rates will approach up to 1 inch per hour during times of convection and the heaviest showers."

SUGGESTED: Historic rain in Los Angeles leads to billions of gallons of rainwater collected

Forecasters predict a total rainfall during the entire duration of the storm to hit 2 to 4 inches in coastal and valley areas, and 4 to 6 inches possible in foothills and mountains.

The rainstorm is expected to continue through Wednesday.

City News Service contributed to this report.