Rain this weekend in Southern California: Here's what to expect

Some light rain is expected to arrive by sunset Saturday in the western counties, moving quickly through L.A. County by midnight and fizzling out. A stronger storm will bring multiple rounds of heavy rain, gusty winds, cooler temperatures, and high-elevation snow to the region late Sunday evening through Wednesday. Significant rainfall rates are expected to cause flooding, mud and rock slides, coastal flooding and the potential for thunderstorms and possibly even small waterspouts or tornadoes.

Local Watches/Warnings/Advisories:

Flood Watch: Issued for Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties, effective from Sunday 4 p.m. to Wednesday 10 a.m.

Winter Storm Warning: In effect from 4 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. PST Wednesday above 6000 feet.

What: Heavy snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

Where: South End of the Upper Sierra and Piute Walker Basin Counties.

When: From 4 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. PST Wednesday.

Impacts: Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Official Downtown L.A. High Temperature: 68°F (Forecasted high was 69°F)

Weather Forecast Timeline:

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies will keep overnight lows warmer than normal, in the lower 50s.

Saturday Night and Sunday Morning: Rain will progress from west to east across the area, potentially heavy at times but otherwise light to moderate. Rainfall is expected to fizzle out over L.A. County. High temperatures will range from the mid-to-upper 60s.

Sunday Night through Wednesday: A break in the rain is forecasted for Sunday morning and afternoon before heavier and more prolonged rainfall sets in. Anticipate adverse conditions such as mudslides, rockslides, debris flows, uprooted trees, and significant rainfall, with Monday bearing the brunt of the storm. Minor coastal flooding is expected for west-southwest facing beaches.

Rainfall expected:

Expected rainfall: 2-5 inches in lower elevations; 4-8 inches in foothills/mountains.

Rainfall expected from the first system:

Ventura and Santa Barbara counties: 0.25-1 inch

L.A. County eastward: 0.05-0.5 inch

Rainfall expected from the second system:

Ventura and Santa Barbara counties: additional 2-5 inches, isolated 8 inches

L.A. County eastward: additional 1-3 inches, with isolated higher totals in the southwest facing foothills.

Snowfall could accumulate several feet in the mountains over 7,000 feet.