California storms: Timeline of heavy rain, possible flooding concerns for SoCal this week
LOS ANGELES - Angelenos may soon need to grab an umbrella.
Sound familiar? It hasn't even been two weeks since Southern California last dealt with winter storms, but here we are as the region once again braces for another round of heavy rain and possible flooding.
Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties will be under flood watches between Thursday and Friday morning.
FOX 11 Meteorologist Jonathan Novack warns heavy rain and flooding will be the main concern. He adds Southern California's mountain communities may see strong winds and snow.
"Rainfall 1 to possibly 3 inches, maybe even some 4 and 5-inch isolated totals," Novack said.
Below is the timetable of rain coming to Southern California in the coming days:
TUESDAY NIGHT, JANUARY 30
- Clouds will continue to increase, morning lows near normal.
"This frontal system, this storm system bringing rain already to the west coast north of us. But for us is just a cloud cover first, preliminarily," Novack said Tuesday. "As we go into the forecast 24 hours from now, that will change."
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31
- Rain chances build in Santa Barbara County and then move east into the night.
- Heavy rain to hit parts of Southern California
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 1
- Rain likely in the morning
- Additional rainfall possible through the day
- Flooding in low-lying areas
- Mud, debris flow possible
- Rockslides possible
- Chance of thunderstorms
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2
- Rain chances in the morning
- Snow in the mountains
- Possible snow on the I-5 corridor
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3
- Slight chance of isolated shower