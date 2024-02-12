California parolee stole $900 in LEGO sets, jumps out of moving car during police chase, authorities say

article

A thief on parole stole $900 worth of Lego sets from a California store before leading the police on a car chase, authorities said Sunday.

Officers in Vallejo, a San Francisco suburb, were called to a store in response to a report about a burglary in the 700 block of Admiral Callaghan Lane on Friday. Store staffers said the thief took $900 worth of Lego toys.

They gave authorities a description of the suspect and a Hyundai Sonata with a reported stolen license plate waiting outside.

A police patrol unit spotted the stolen vehicle and attempted to stop the driver, resulting in an 11-mile chase, police said. During the pursuit, a male passenger jumped out of the Sonata as it was traveling 50 mph, police said.

SUGGESTED: 1 in custody after police chase in LA County

Officers continued the chase until the driver lost control and crashed into a retaining wall, police said. The unidentified suspect was arrested and taken to a hospital. He had two outstanding arrest warrants for grand theft and a traffic-related offense, authorities said.

Meanwhile, officers searched for the passenger who jumped out of the stolen car, police said. Later, a resident tipped off authorities that someone was hiding in their backyard trashcan.

The passenger was found when officers entered and searched the rear of the home, authorities said. The thief later allegedly admitted to stealing and selling LEGO sets.

A records check revealed he was on parole for possessing a stolen vehicle.

Get updates on this story from FoxNews.com.