California home to 5 of 10 most expensive US zip codes: report

Once again, to the surprise of no one, California dominates a national list revealing the most expensive ZIP codes in the country.

For the third year in a row, Atherton in the Bay Area tops the list for most expensive ZIP code to own a home, according to an analysis by online realtor RealtyHop.

Homes in the wealthy ZIP code 94027 sold for a median price of $9 million in 2022, up more than 50% from the previous year, the report found.

Beverly Hills ranked third, with the popular 90210 ZIP code boasting a median home sale price of $6.7 million this year.

Three more California cities - Montecito, Ross, and Newport Beach - ranked Nos. 7, 8, and 9 respectively on the list. Median home sale prices in these three cities ranged from $4.7 million to $5 million.

ZIP codes in New York also took more than one spot on the list.

These are the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in America, according to RealtyHop:

Median home sale price in 2022: $9,000,000

Median home sale price in 2022: $6,972,500

Median home sale price in 2022: $6,699,500

Median home sale price in 2022: $6,200,000

Median home sale price in 2022: $6,100,000

Median home sale price in 2022: $5,500,000

Median home sale price in 2022: $4,995,000

Median home sale price in 2022: $4,699,500

Median home sale price in 2022: $4,674,750

Median home sale price in 2022: $4,395,000

The median home price for the 100 most expensive ZIP codes was $2,749,500 in 2022, an increase of 11.03% from last year, according to the study.

RealtyHop analyzed prices for homes in all ZIP codes in the U.S. between Jan. 1, 2022 and Oct. 19, 2022 to get the results. You can learn more about the methodology here.