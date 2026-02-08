Villa's Tacos, popular LA food spot, appears in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show

article

The Brief A Los Angeles taco shop, Villa’s Tacos, appeared on the global stage during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. Villa's Tacos was featured in a cameo during the reggaetón megastar’s performance of "Tití Me Preguntó." The appearance comes as Los Angeles prepares to host major upcoming sporting events, including the FIFA 2026 World Cup and a future Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium.



A popular taco spot based in Los Angeles made an appearance on the world stage on Super Bowl Sunday.

Villa’s Tacos made a cameo during Bad Bunny’s performance at the Apple Music Halftime Show. The taco shop’s chef, Victor Villas, was greeted by Bad Bunny during the reggaetón megastar’s performance of "Tití Me Preguntó."

Villa's Tacos shared a video of the cameo with its 115,000 followers on Instagram.

After the performance, Villa posted a statement on the Villa’s Tacos social media page, saying it was a moment he will never forget.

"This one was for all the Latinos," the statement read, in part. "This one was for all the immigrants. It’s crazy where a taco can take you."

Los Angeles will once again take center stage in the sports world in the coming months, including the men’s FIFA 2026 World Cup and Super Bowl LVI. SoFi Stadium will host a handful of the soccer tournament’s matches, in addition to the big American football game taking place there in February 2027.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.