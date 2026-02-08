Fans from across the country pack Cosm in Inglewood to watch Super Bowl LX

The Brief Seahawks fans, known as the 12s, in Los Angeles celebrated the Super Bowl win at Cosm. Cosm Los Angeles served as the alternate Super Bowl watch site for those who couldn't make the Santa Clara trip.



If you weren't at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday, the next-best seat to watch Super Bowl LX was arguably in Inglewood at Cosm.

With wall-to-wall LED screens, it might be better than going to the actual Super Bowl, if you ask some Seahawks fans.

Some fans flew into Los Angeles from Hawaii to cheer on their team at the venue in Inglewood.

"We couldn't really afford to go to the game, but we could afford to come here," one woman said. "First time at Cosm — it's been good so far, we love it," another Seahawks fan said.

All kinds of fans, not just those supporting New England or Seattle, packed Cosm on Sunday.

Some couples were divided, with one person cheering for Seattle and the other cheering for New England.

The halftime show, along with the surprise musical acts, got some people moving, but Seattle's win over the Patriots got some of the biggest reaction.

Even some Raiders fans joked that they could not be happier the Patriots didn't win.

"I was going for Seattle — I'm a Raider. I can't go for the Patriots," one fan said.