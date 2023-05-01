Carol Burnett sells her Los Angeles home for $3.7M

article

Carol Burnett's Los Angeles home has sold for $3.7 million.

The home was remodeled in 2011 and was originally listed for $4.2 million in October. The three-bedroom unit in the Wilshire condominium building in Westwood was the actress' longtime home.

The condo is about 2,800-square-foot, with private elevator access.

Carol Burnett has sold her home for $3.7 million. (Getty Images/Cannon Schmidt / The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

According to the listing agency, Sotheby International Realty, the building "offers luxury hotel amenities, including 24-hour concierge and valet parking, a door attendant, a front desk for visitor registration, an on-site building manager, banquet and meeting rooms, a fitness center, a pool, and 36-bottle wine storage lockers."

The former "The Carol Burnett Show" host turned 90 on April 26.

The outside of Carol Burnett's condominium. (Cannon Schmidt / The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

The master bedroom. (Cannon Schmidt / The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Her birthday was commemorated with a two-hour special titled "Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love," which featured performances from Katy Perry, Kristin Chenoweth and Bernadette Peters, just to name a few. Guest stars also included Cher, Ellen DeGeneres, Steve Carell and Amy Poehler.

The two-hour tribute was taped in March.

The "Better Call Saul" actress detailed her birthday plans to Fox News Digital.

One of the bathrooms in Burnett's condominium. (Cannon Schmidt / The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Full walk-in closet. (Cannon Schmidt / The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

"What I love about it was the fact that it wasn’t a roast, and it wasn’t a birthday party with a cake and balloons and stuff," Burnett chuckled. "It was a two-hour variety show. We had a 19-piece orchestra and I had so many friends who were there. And the live entertainment, my gosh… It was really exciting."

"It was just a party – everybody had a good time," she added.

The actress had her first breakout role on Broadway at age 26 in 1959, singing in the musical fairytale spoof, "Once Upon a Mattress." During her decades-long career, Burnett has earned six Emmys, six Golden Globes and one Grammy – just a few of her many awards. Her variety show, which aired from 1967 until 1978, brought in 25 Emmys.

The living room boasts an open floorplan. (Cannon Schmidt / The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

The entire unit was renovated in 2011. (Cannon Schmidt / The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

However, Burnett feels something is missing from modern sketch shows. When reflecting on today’s comedy, she admitted she misses the classics, noting "I’d like to see variety come back.

"But [the networks] could never do what we did because I think the cost would be extravagant now," she explained. "We had a 28-piece orchestra, 12 dancers. We had 60 to 75 costumes a week. Bob Mackie designed for our guest stars. All of that you couldn’t do today. It would be too much. We did kind of a Broadway mini-musical comedy review every week. And that couldn’t be done today. But there could be a hybrid of some way to do a variety show because there are people who could certainly do variety. But I don’t think a network would take a chance. I just wish they would."

Many fans have said "The Carol Burnett Show" paved the way for "Saturday Night Live." However, if there is one thing Burnett will not do, it is host.

"I would not be interested," said Burnett. "That’s all I can say."

