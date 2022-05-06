California may delay gas rebate until October 2022, report says

It may take several more months until eligible Californians see their gas rebate checks.

According to a report from the Bay Area News Group, Governor Gavin Newsom is expecting about five months before the rebate checks make their way to the wallets (or bank accounts) of Californians.

In the Bay Area News Group's report, Newsom blamed the state's Democratic leadership for "outlining a plan that would funnel $8 billion through the Franchise Tax Board, whe he said could add months to the refund timeline."

In that same report, Newsom and California's Democratic leaders have been butting heads over whether the money should be going to residents regardless of income levels -- which Newsom is favoring -- or be targeted towards residents in greater need.

Friday's development comes weeks after Newsom unveiled an $11 billion relief package with $9 billion of that money going toward rebates for registered California drivers. In that plan, drivers would be eligible for $400 a vehicle, up to two vehicles per person, which adds up to $800.

This week, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in California is just under $5.80.

